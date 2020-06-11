Police say they have reached a "critical point" in their search for a missing Northland mother.

Despite extensive investigations since mother of two Bridget Simmonds, then 42, was reported missing on March 6 last year, police have been unable to find her.

But new information from the public has resulted in police carrying out searches under warrant and setting up a 50-strong investigation team at Wilson Rd, Parakao, 40km west of Whangārei yesterday.

Today police narrowed their search area to one of these properties along Wilson Rd they searched yesterday, a statement said.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said police have reached a critical

point in their investigation, but were not able to provide further information for operational reasons.

"A further update will be provided when it becomes available," he said.

Simmonds was last seen when she was dropped off at Countdown on Kamo Rd in Whangārei by her mother about midday on February 23.

Less than two weeks later, on March 6, she was reported missing by her family when they grew worried she hadn't been in contact, something they said was very unusual.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said since she was reported missing police had been working tirelessly to find the mother of two and had yesterday carried out a number of search warrants.

Investigators had made extensive inquiries, spoken to her friends, family and associates, sifted through hours of CCTV footage and issued multiple appeals to the public for information in a bid to find her, Clayton said.

Recently, police had received new information from the public, which had led investigators to believe foul play may be involved.

