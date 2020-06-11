A Raetihi grandmother and her two grandchildren who died after their farm vehicle plunged into a pond will be laid to rest together in Raetihi Cemetery.

Four days on from the tragedy, the victims' families say they are overwhelmed with the love and support they have received.

Mourning the much loved grandmother Bev Hiscox, and her two grandsons Luka, and JJ Sirett, the Hiscox and Sirett families thanked everyone that had reached out in the days after the tragedy.

An earlier statement said "Nanny Bev and Poppa Mike" had been spending "quality time" with their grandsons on the family farm when their side-by-side farm vehicle accidentally plunged into a farm dam.

Advertisement

Tragically Bev, 66, Luke, 10, and JJ, 5, passed away, while Mike [Michael Hiscox] survived the accident with minor injury.

A relative of the trio who drowned tried desperately to free them with a digger but was too late to save them.

Family spokesperson Elijah Pue said that friends, family and the local community have rallied around the grieving families.

"I have fielded multiple calls, messages and texts from people from all around the world," he said.

"We have received copious amounts of home-baking and visits from friends and family from near and afar.

"On behalf of the families I wish to thank everyone for their support."

Nanny Bev Hiscox, Luka Sirett, 10, and JJ Sirett, 5, died after the vehicle they were in crashed into a pond on the family farm in Raetihi. Photo / Supplied

Bev, Luka and JJ, will be laid to rest together at the Raetihi ceremony after their funeral next Monday, Pue said.

"The funeral is an opportunity for the families together with the community to pay their respects and honour a loving Nanny and her two grandsons," he said.

Advertisement

In the hours after the accident, many locals struggled to contain their shock; the tears instinctively and uncontrollably rolling down their faces, or the voices crackling as the words struggled to come out.

Ohakune School principal Lisa Clark said the school was completely devastated by the loss of "our precious boys and their dearly loved grandmother".

"Our thoughts and love are with the family at this extremely difficult time."

Luka and JJ were very close and had big hearts.

Luka was a Lego Master, avid Minecraft player and awesome singer. His younger brother JJ had a cheeky smile, who loved snuggles and being in the outdoors, Pue said.

Mayor Don Cameron told the Herald the parents were well known and well respected and well entrenched in community events.

READ MORE:

• Raetihi tragedy: Community heartbroken over death of two brothers and their beloved nana

• Raetihi farm tragedy: Grandmother killed in farm accident 'a very caring person'

• Three people dead, one airlifted to hospital after car submerged in Raetihi farm pond: Police

• Best things to see and do in Raetihi