An Auckland finance manager has died after he was struck by a car on Ponsonby Rd over a week ago.

Gregory John Spooner, 37, was hit by a car near the intersection of Ponsonby Rd and Hopetoun St at 7.15pm on May 31.

He was taken to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries that night and died on June 7.

The police investigation into the crash is ongoing and Spooner's death has been referred to the Coroner, a police spokesman said.

"We extend our sympathies to Gregory's loved ones at this time."

Spooner began working for accounting and consulting firm Grant Thorton in Auckland in April after working in financial services for many years in London.

Russell Moore, National Managing Partner, said Spooner made a big impact in a short amount of time with the company.

"Even in the short time he worked with us, he made a hugely positive contribution to the role and developed great relationships with his colleagues. Gregory will be sadly missed; our thoughts are with his family and friends," Moore said.

New Zealand's 2019 road toll.

He is survived by his parents Robert and Jean and his twin brother Michael, according to a Herald funeral notice.

In 2005, then-Listener photographer Jane Ussher suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car while crossing Ponsonby Rd using a footpath "refuge" installed to improve pedestrian safety.

The accident followed the death in May that year of landscape designer Nicole Mace, who was hit by a car as she tried to cross Ponsonby Rd near the former fire station.

Those accidents led to calls to further improve pedestrian safety on busy Ponsonby Rd, which was used by 35,000 vehicles a day.

Speed limits have been imposed in more recent years - now at 40km/h.

In 2006, Auckland woman Sam Scott was hit on the road.

At the time, Scott - whose leg was in a brace for weeks - said her accident highlighted the need for more pedestrian crossings. "The road is so busy generally, and there's all those side streets, so people are constantly turning in, turning out. I just think there's just not enough eyes for [drivers] to be seeing people."

In 2008, a pedestrian suffered moderate injuries after they were hit by a bus on Ponsonby Rd.

Meanwhile, new speed limits on Auckland CBD roads will come into force later this month.

As part of Auckland Transport's (AT) Safe Speeds programme, there will be lower speed limits for about 600 roads in Auckland's city centre, and on some roads in the Rodney local board area and in the Franklin local board area from June 30.

In 2018, 54 people died on Auckland roads and an additional 595 were seriously injured. In each of these crashes, speed determined the seriousness of the injury.

The speed-limit change is part of road safety improvements AT is taking to bring deaths and serious injuries on the Auckland road network to zero by 2050.

To keep road users and residents safe, and to make speeds survivable in case of a crash, most speed limits will go down from 50km/h to 30km/h.

However, Nelson, Hobson and Fanshawe streets will each have a new speed limit of 40km/h, down from 50km/h. Some shared streets like Federal St will continue to have a 10km/h speed limit.

The changes also include speed limits on State Highway 22 from Drury to Paerata.

In Franklin, between 2014 and 2018, there were 89 road deaths or serious injuries; and in Rodney, between 2014 and 2018, there were 108 road deaths or serious injuries.

AT executive general manager of safety Bryan Sherritt said the agency wanted to make Auckland's roads safe for everyone - whether that was people walking and cycling, kids outside schools, senior citizens or people driving. - Additional reporting RNZ