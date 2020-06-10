Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Christchurch woman.
Frances Bridgetta Kersey failed to return home from a shopping trip on Wednesday.
The 70-year-old, who travels by bus, was due home around midday.
Police said they and her family have concerns for her welfare.
Advertisement
Can you help? Anyone who can assist is asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 200610/3564.
READ MORE:
• Two freezing nights: Search for missing Australian teen has happy ending
• 'Safe and well': Missing 3yo girl found after urgent police hunt in Auckland
• Police reveal new details in case of missing Tauranga man Julian Varley
• Police search for missing 13-year-old, Freedom Davis