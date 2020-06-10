The recent death of a gang member in Waikato has seen an increase in activity in the district - and police are reassuring the public there is a "heightened response" in place.

Waikato Police Inspector Graham Pitkethley said they were aware of recent incidents involving gang members that have caused concern to the community.

These included an aggravated burglary and family harm incident in Ngaruawahia on Tuesday last week, where a 23-year-old man was arrested; a disorder incident in Whitianga on Saturday, where three people were arrested; and a fleeing driver incident involving gang members on bikes and in another vehicle, where four people were arrested.

"Police understand the current increase in gang members in the district is due to the death of a local gang member, with others then gathering to mourn," Pitkethley said.

Advertisement

"Waikato Police would like to reassure the community that police have responded to these incidents as a priority and there is a heightened response in place.

"In addition police are always working to hold gang members' criminal behaviour to account wherever possible."

READ MORE:

• 'We see what happens in countries like America': New Zealanders have their say on armed police

• Police Armed Response Teams to end

• Police Minister: 'There is no place for racism in the New Zealand Police'

• Premium - Police Commissioner's gamble: Winners and losers from Andy Coster's reshuffle

In the past week, offenders have been located either during vehicle stops or during warrants, and several firearms have been found and seized.

"Police would like to thank those members of the community who have spoken up when they have seen behaviour or activity that they know is wrong," Pitkethley said.

Anyone with immediate safety concerns should call 111, or to report a crime call 105.

People can also share information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.