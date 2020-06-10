The Armed Offenders Squad have been spotted in Petone this afternoon as police carry out a search warrant.

A police spokeswoman confirmed armed police were looking for a "person of interest" in relation to an ongoing investigation, and were searching a property in the Lower Hutt seaside suburb.

The police presence has been noticed by locals, who have taken to social media to warn others to give the area a wide berth.

One person said there was a heavy police presence down Beach St, and that the road was blocked off.