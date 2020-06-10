Police divers were scouring a Northland river as part of an investigation in relation to the suspicious disappearance of Bridget Simmonds last seen over a year ago.

The Wellington based dive squad of four plunged into the Mangakahia River about 10.45 am today to thoroughly check a section of the swiftly flowing river.

The squad was part of a massive police contingent that descended on the rural property this morning on Wilson Rd, Parakao, 40km west of Whangārei.

Bridget Simmonds, who was 42 when she disappeared, was reported missing by her family on March 6, last year, when they grew worried she had not been in contact, which they said was very unusual.

Simmonds was last seen when she was dropped off at Countdown on Kamo Rd in Whangārei by family about midday on February 23.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said since she was reported missing police had been working tirelessly to find the mother of two and had today carried a number of search warrants.

Investigators had made extensive enquiries, spoken to her friends, family and associates, sifted through hours of CCTV footage and issued multiple appeals to the public for information in a bid to find her, Clayton said.

Recently, police had received new information from the public, which had led investigators to believe foul play may be involved.

Clayton said police had spoken to a number of people in relation to Simmonds disappearance and had considerable information.

"As a result, we have grave concerns that something sinister may have happened to Bridget."

Police believe Simmonds caught a taxi from the Countdown Supermarket to a property on Wilson Road, Parakao, the day she went missing.

She was known to have previously resided at the rural property.

"We believe someone knows what happened to her and where she is and we urge them to come forward with information for the sake of Bridget's family," Clayton said.

Two months after she disappeared Simmonds' family issued a heartfelt plea asking for anyone who knows where she was to contact police.

"Bridget, everyone is so worried about you and we have all been searching for you," the family said at the time.

"This is not like you to be out of contact this long, your children miss you and want to hear from you, we love and miss you. Please get in touch with us and please, anyone who knows where she is get in touch with police," the family said.

Police have now made a direct phone line available for people to call with information that may help the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call 09 430 4555 and all calls to this number will be treated in confidence.

The phone line will be manned 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, and anyone who calls outside those hours can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.