Canterbury Police are asking for the public's help to locate missing Canterbury teenager Sapphire Growcott.

She has been missing from her family home in Dallington, Christchurch since June 5.

She is 160 cm tall and has shoulder-length purple hair.

She was last seen wearing a yellow or black Champion hoodie and either black shorts or red track-pants.

She has her septum and lip pierced.

"Her family and police are concerned for her welfare," police said in a statement.

Polcie asked anyone who has seen Sapphire or who has any information about where she might be, to contact Canterbury police on (03) 363 7400.