

The 4 year-old Flaxmere boy who was brutally beaten at a Ramsey Crescent address is out of Starship Hospital, Auckland, nearly five months after he was admitted.

The boy was taken to hospital after a relative called police on January 29.

In April, Detective Inspector Mike Foster told Hawke's Bay Today the boy was talking but still "very ill" and had months of rehabilitation ahead of him.

Stuff have reported that the boy had been discharged from hospital and was staying at an Auckland rehabilitation centre.

To date no arrests have been made.

In April Foster told Hawke's Bay Today the entire case was not simply a matter of asking the boy who assaulted him, and then arresting them.

"It's a complex case. We'll make decisions on arrests once we have all the material in front of us and also once we have consulted with the Crown."

