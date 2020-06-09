A Tokoroa woman and her children who terrorised tenants in the campsite they lived in have been booted out by the Tenancy Tribunal.

Nakita Kaya Rangi was ordered out of the Glenview Holiday Park last week after its owners successfully argued to end her tenancy after her partner rammed a police car and her children threw stones and watched people on the toilet.

Rangi didn't turn up to the tribunal hearing last month as she refused to provide a phone number to be contacted on, as the park's lawyer pushed for her tenancy to be ended sighting "antisocial behaviour and threats and intimidation".

Rangi lived at the property with her children, although her partner also stayed at the park before and after a trespass notice was issued.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Tenancy Tribunal orders tenant to pay up for destroyed range hood, broken garage door

• Tenancy Tribunal: Landlord to pay more than $6000 for cold, damp rental with 'appalling' levels of mould

• Nine Tenancy Tribunal cases involving one Hamilton landlord in 2 years, $15,000 awarded to tenants

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Tenant booted out of home during lockdown following Tenancy Tribunal order

She had been subject to a number of warnings for breaching camp rules, including drinking alcohol and disturbing the peace and quiet of the camp, before the most serious incident occurred.

That was an allegation of assault against Rangi and her partner on another tenant at the park.

Police were called and, despite the complainant not wanting to make a statement, when officers were enforcing the trespass notice, Rangi's partner got in his vehicle and rammed the police car at speed, narrowly missing a camp employee.

He drove through the security gates but was later arrested and remanded in custody.

Rangi became aggressive towards the landlord following the arrest of her partner.

Threatening her that she would "be sorry for this" and "we're going to get you".

The tribunal also heard from other witnesses involving Rangi and her children, including repeated breaches of the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown.

Advertisement

Tribunal adjudicator H Cheeseman stated the behaviour of Rangi and her children had "clearly been upsetting for other residents, many of whom are vulnerable".

Residents also provided witness statements complaining of intimidating behaviour including the children throwing stones, turning toilet lights off and watching residents using the toilet through the windows, throwing sticks, knocking on doors at night, damaging property and generally being loud and disruptive to other residents.

"I consider that this is a serious incident and clearly constitutes serious threatening behaviour," Cheeseman wrote in his decision.

"It is a serious matter to terminate a tenancy and Parliament has clearly said that the discretion to do so must be exercised sparingly, during the pandemic, and only after having regards to the impacts of the termination for the tenant.

"I am, however, satisfied that it is appropriate to order the termination here. It would be inequitable to refuse to terminate the tenancy."

Rangi was also ordered to reimburse the Glenview Holiday Park Ltd $20.44 for its filing fee application.