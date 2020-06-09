National leader and Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller has announced he was having minor surgery today to remove pre-cancerous moles.

It comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was busy in his territory visiting Te Puke kiwifruit and avocado packhouse, Trevelyan's.

Muller made the announcement on his Facebook page saying all went well and there was no further treatment required.

Muller is the 13th leader of the National Party and is the man who – bar another untimely leadership spill – will face off against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the 2020 election.

Prior to his victory over Simon Bridges as the National leader at the end of May, Muller was elected as the Bay of Plenty MP by a country mile in 2014; his 21,735 votes put him light years ahead of his Labour Party rival, who won just over 6600.