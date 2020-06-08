A convicted killer who stabbed a friend 50 times before dumping her body down a bank is on the run from police.

Canterbury Police have put a plea out on Facebook asking for anyone who has seen Melissa Wepa to contact them or Crimestoppers anonymously.

There is an arrest warrant out for the 46-year-old, who is described as 157cm tall and of medium build.

Canterbury Police put the plea on Facebook last night but did not mention why the warrant was out for Wepa's arrest.

A mug shot accompanying the post showed Wepa with dark red hair and tattoos on her forehead - a lizard - above the nose, neck and upper chest.

Wepa is a life parolee who spent 15 years behind bars after killing a friend who dobbed her into police.

Nine months into her life sentence, Wepa - who had affiliations with the Mongrel Mob and Deadly F***ing Bitches gangs - was also charged after nearly biting off another inmate's nipple during a fight.

In 2005, she escaped from prison with another inmate when they used a dummy in their cell beds to fool guards.

Wepa escaped again while serving a three-month corrective training term at Arohata in the early 90s but was caught nearby. Wepa was initially released from prison in 2012.

Anyone who has seen the convicted killer is asked to call police on 105 or to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.