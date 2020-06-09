Sunshine is on the cards for much of the country this week - but as it is winter, it also means for colder mornings and chilly frosts.

MetService says this week will show winter's "calmer and cooler" side; as opposed to the flooding and thunderstorms that lashed some areas last week.

An area of high-ridge pressure is due to cover New Zealand and will bring with it fine - albeit very cold - conditions.

Meteorologist April Clark said: "It goes hand in hand. Having clear skies means a cooler and cold night."

Some places will hit sub-zero temperatures too, but those conditions would only be in places "no one goes", she said.

Wellington recorded its second coldest morning of the year yesterday: 5.3C.

Its coldest morning yet this year was recorded on May 20 when the temperature was 3.4C.

Clark said it was important to note that temperatures this week and in the past few days are not particularly cold or colder than that usually felt at this time of the year.

"The weather is generally settled this week."

Aucklanders can expect a temperature high of 16C today. The winter woollies will have to come out tonight, though, as an overnight low of 7C is forecast.

Today will also bring cloudy periods and the odd shower, as well as southwesterly winds.

Farther north, in and around Kaitaia, the temperature conditions are similar to Auckland; while those in the area can expect fine spells and a chance of a shower or two.

Auckland looking pretty at Level 1! Our southwesterly stopped the temperatures dropping too low this morning, with pockets of 4-5C seen earlier today - but we're now back up to 16C. All the details at https://t.co/3tLBcYCitB ^GG pic.twitter.com/ELEHm5ycVF — MetService (@MetService) June 8, 2020

Gisborne has a high of 17C and overnight low of 5C and there are similar conditions forecast in Wellington.

Palmerston North, however, is in for a colder night - with an overnight low of 2C - and a few showers today.

WeatherWatch said some places will be happy to get warmer than average temperatures throughout the day.

"Nothing overly exciting with today's temperatures," weather analyst Aaron Wilkinson said.

"But daytime (temperature) highs will be a bit warmer-than average for some spots ... so that's at least something to be happy about."

🌧 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 8, 2020

Other parts of New Zealand, particularly in the South Island, would still be in for chilly mornings.

Overnight lows are expected to be cold in many areas in both the North and South islands.

"Frosts [are] likely by dawn tomorrow for many inland areas about Canterbury and Marlborough in the east," Wilkinson said.

People in Southland are also in for a small bonus; as overnight lows are "a touch" above the average temperature at this time of the year.

In the South Island, Nelson has a high of 14.4C today and overnight low of 3C.

Christchurch is in to feel an overnight low of -1C.

Those in Queenstown are in for an overnight low of 2C, while it will be slightly warmer in Invercargill, which can expect an overnight low of 6C.