A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Lower Hutt.

Emergency services were called to the Petone Railway Station, near the intersection of Jackson St and Hutt Rd, about 6.15am.

Police said initial indications were that the victim is seriously injured.

Please expect severe delays due to a car accident along Hutt Road (outside Petone Railway Station) — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) June 8, 2020

Motorists are being told to avoid the area completely as the road is to be closed for some time as emergency services work at the scene.

Road authorities said to expect "severe delays" this morning.

The Serious Crash Unit has also been advised, police said.

