An elderly man in hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a motorist who failed to stop an check on him.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards said police were called to Great South Road in Papatoetoe at 3.40 following a serious crash between a vehicle and an 87-year-old pedestrian.

The driver of the vehicle involved, a silver Honda Insight, failed to stop and check on the man. It instead continued north in the direction of Kolmar Road, Papatoetoe.

Police are now appealing for sightings of the vehicle or anyone who knows who was driving.

"It will likely have extensive damage and Police would like to speak to the driver, anyone else who may be able to identify them, or anyone who witnessed the crash," said Richards.

The man remains in a critical condition.

Information can be provided to Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 2611321 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.