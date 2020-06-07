New Zealand has no new Covid-19 cases for a 16th straight day.

The country's total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1504, the Ministry of Health confirmed this afternoon.

One person continues to be an active case of the virus, an Auckland woman aged in her 50s.

The number of recovered cases is unchanged at 1481 with one case remaining active.

The death toll is unchanged at 22.

Advertisement

Yesterday 2054 Covid tests were processed, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 294,048.

Eight significant clusters have closed, which is unchanged from yesterday.

A cluster is considered closed if there's been no new cases for two incubation periods - 28 days - from the date when all cases have completed isolation.

There has now been 517,000 downloads of the Covid Tracer app, an increase of 5300 since yesterday.

The Ministry of Health said it had simplified the process for businesses to create QR codes after getting feedback.

"We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download and use the app.," the ministry said in a statement.

"This will support our contact tracing efforts including when we move to level 1."

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: 15 straight days of zero Covid cases - but still one stubborn case left

• Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO changes advice on wearing masks

• NZ should capitalise on Covid-free status and PM's global profile

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Todd Muller wants transtasman bubble timeline now

• Covid 19 coronavirus: 95% likely virus has been eliminated in New Zealand, modelling shows

Advertisement

Yesterday, there were 3007 completed tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 291,994.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1504, while the death toll is unchanged at 22.

There is no one receiving hospital care for Covid-19 as of yesterday.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases remained at 1504, and the death toll was unchanged at 22.

There was no one receiving hospital care for Covid-19.

Half of the 16 significant clusters have closed, which was unchanged from the day before.

A cluster is considered to be closed when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods (ie, 28 days) from the date when all cases have completed isolation.

The Ministry of Health yesterday welcomed the latest guidance on the use of masks from the World Health Organisation.

That guidance was consistent with the ministry's current advice that "mass-masking" was not required.

"The WHO emphasises that masks should be part of a comprehensive strategy and that much of their updated guidance relates to countries with a high degree of community transmission," the ministry said in a statement.