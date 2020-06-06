Some southerners are waking to bone-chilling temperatures this morning as snow and frosts complete the first week of winter.

Tekapo got the worst of it overnight at -6.6C, with Pukaki Airport close behind at -5.9C and Alexandra down to -4.8C, according to MetService.

Christchurch this morning shivering around -4C but feels closer to -6C, according to MetService, while Queenstown is -1C, with light winds making the town feel more like -4°C.

A cold front is pushing very chilly air up the South Island, with MetService meteorologist Tuporo Masters predicting people in the South would be "in the freezer" overnight with temperatures around -5C.

"That is really severe. So we go severe frost when we see air temperatures minus five. However the ground temperature might be minus 10."

It was a chilly night for many South Island places. Here's a snapshot around Aotearoa taken at 7am today. The coldest place overnight was Tekapo with -6.6C closely followed by Pukaki Airport with -5.9C. Alexandra -4.8C and Christchurch Airport -3.3C. Frosts again tonight.^AB pic.twitter.com/FpvNQLYbOY — MetService (@MetService) June 6, 2020

Heavy snow closed multiple roads on Saturday. State Highway 94 between Hollyford Rd and Chasm remained closed early this morning, as did SH 73 between Springfield and Otira. A fresh update from the NZTA is due at 8am.

Snow showers are expected on Arthur's Pass, Lindis Pass, Haast Pass, Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd this morning, and in the afternoon on the Lewis Pass.

Black ice means conditions are still dicey on many roads in the south, especially around Dunedin, Wanaka and the Mackenzie Region.

UPDATE 8PM#SH73 will remain CLOSED between Springfield and Otira overnight due to snow. an update is expected by 8am tomorrow (Sun 7 Jun). For more info on the status of State Highways in the region overnight, see our Traffic Map: https://t.co/yisDbaOvkK https://t.co/9Ni51Az2bd — NZTA Canterbury/WC (@NZTACWC) June 6, 2020

Severe frosts are also expected in Marlborough through to Otago this morning ahead of a fine day, with a few showers about the Southern Lakes.

From Buller through to Fiordland, including Southland, a few showers will become more frequent with the possibility of hail, according to MetService.

Sunday's emojicast:



🌤

🌤

🌤🌤

🌤🌦🌤🌤

🌤🌦🌤🌤

🌤🌦🌦

🌤🌤

🌤



🌧🌤

🌧🌤

🌧☀️☀️ ☁️

🌦☀️

🌤☀️🌤

🌦🌤🌤

🌧 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 6, 2020

Today's also expected to be colder than Saturday around the North Island, with showery weather expected for much of the island this morning.

And although the sun is expected to break through this afternoon it may not bring much warmth, with upper North Island temperatures struggling to reach the mid-teens.

Scattered showers are expected in Coromandel, Auckland, Northland, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawkes Bay before becoming fine.

The rest of the North Island can expect fine weather from earlier in the day, apart from a few light showers sticking around between Manawatu and Taranaki.

Looking further out, forecaster Weatherwatch says the coming week will be drier than normal but rain should return the following week, bringing June's rainfall totals closer to normal for the north of New Zealand.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Showers clearing this morning and fine spells developing. Southwesterlies. High 15C, Low 8C

Auckland

Showers clearing before dawn and fine spells developing by afternoon. Southwesterlies. High 15C, Low 10C

Hamilton

Fine spells developing. Southwest breezes. High 14C, Low 4C

Tauranga

Fine. A few showers clearing before dawn. Southwesterlies. High 15C, Low 6C

New Plymouth

Cloudy periods, and a few showers mainly in the evening. Southwesterlies. High 14C, Low 7C

Napier

A few early showers, then becoming fine with southwesterlies easing. High 15C, Low 5C

Whanganui

Cloudy periods and a few showers. Southwesterlies turning westerly in the morning. high 15C, Low 9C

Wellington

Becoming fine as southerly breezes turn northwesterly this morning. High 12C, Low 7C

Nelson

Fine. Southwesterlies. High 13C, Low 3C

Christchurch

A frosty start then fine. Northwesterly breezes. High 12C, Low -2C

Dunedin

Fine. Light winds. High 12C, Low 5C