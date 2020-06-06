Despite the late morning sunshine, the lights are on at the house at the centre of a homicide investigation in North Shore, Auckland.

Two days after a man was pronounced dead after a serious assault at the Akoranga Drive property, police tape still blocks off the driveway and officers stand guard outside.

Officers in boiler suits walk in and out of a blue tent just to the side of the building - a boarding house with up to 15 people living in it, according to neighbours.

Don Tāpara was in his work shed across the road when he suddenly heard a man yelling about 5.30pm on Thursday.

"I just heard someone screaming: 'Help! Help! Please help me!"

He looked out towards the street to see a member of the public, who had been walking past at the time, stop and look up towards the second storey window.

"That's when I saw the guy yelling for help, still. He was waving frantically and was trying to get out of the window.

"And still yelling out: 'Please help me, please help me!'"

Asked what the man looked like, he said he could not make him out as it had already started to get dark by then.

Police at the scene of a homicide on Akoranga Drive in Northcote, Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Don Tāpara saw a man yelling and waving for help from a house on Akoranga Drive, Northcote, on Thursday evening. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Tāpara, a caretaker at Te Kupenga O Hato Pētera Leadership Academy, said he and one of his colleagues suddenly saw a large group of people rushing out of the building.

"All these people - men, women and children - came out of there and they all left before the police came."

Some left in cars and others just walked off quickly in different directions, he said.

Since the alleged assault on Thursday evening, a steady stream of police officers - including detectives and forensic teams - had been arriving.

On Friday, Tāpara said he noticed a hearse arrive at the scene.

Other neighbours said they rarely made conversation or got to know those living at the boarding house, as people tended to come and go all the time.

Man in his underwear seen dancing in the window

A resident said after Thursday's death, his landlady remembered walking past the house the day before - only to see a man in his underwear dancing.

Even when he spotted her looking at him, he kept dancing, she had told him.

Police at the scene of a homicide on Akoranga Drive in Northcote, Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

She had described feeling "weirded out" about it and walked off quickly. When police came around questioning neighbours, she told officers that piece of information, the man said.

A woman whose family moved into the street not long before the country went into lockdown, said she often saw who she thought were a father and son cleaning their car some days.

Other days she would see a different man arriving at the house.

Another resident said of those living in the house: "Normally on Friday and Saturday nights, they would make a bit of noise. But otherwise they were okay."

Police have since arrested and charged a 37-year-old man with murder.

He appeared in the North Shore District Court this morning. His name, occupation and home address have all been suppressed.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in the High Court on June 17.