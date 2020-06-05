A person has been charged with murder after a man died in the Auckland suburb of Northcote last night.

Waitematā CIB Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor says a 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man died at an Akoranga Drive address last night.

He will also face a further charge in relation to the injuries received to the second victim.

Proctor said the man will appear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow.

"We hope this arrest will provide some reassurance to the community.

"As this matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to comment further," says Proctor.

Police were Akoranga Dr about 5.30pm yesterday and found one person injured and one dead. A third person was taken into custody.

A witness told the Herald a man was heard screaming 'help, help, help me' before police arrived at the house.

One person died and another person was injured in an incident on Akoranga Drive. Photo / Visual Media Productions

It is understood the victims were not known to police.

The dead man's family are overseas and police are notifying them.

Officers are yet to finish speaking to the other man in hospital.

They will also take statements from other residents and neighbours in the area.

The men lived in a boarding-style house.

An altercation occurred but it is not known exactly what started it or why it escalated.

Te Aroha Devon was walking on Akoranga Drive last night when she heard someone screaming from a house.

"There was a gentleman across the road in the house, on the second floor who was yelling for help," said Devon, who was walking home from the nearby Auckland University of Technology campus.

A tent outside the property this morning. Photo / Emma Russell

"He was yelling 'Help, help, help me'. He would not say what was wrong," she said.

Police said they were unable to comment about the man's identity until next of kin have been notified.