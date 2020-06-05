Hawke's Bay Hospital has commissioned new laboratory technology which can test and get results for more than 30 different diseases in three hours, including Covid-19.

The new molecular analyser, the Becton Dickinson BD MAX System, can test for Covid-19, norovirus, meningitis, campylobacter, tuberculosis and sexually transmitted infections.

Previously, samples being tested for difficult to diagnose conditions had to be sent to Christchurch and results would take between 48 and 72 hours to be returned.

The system can test for specimens from 24 different patients for different diseases at a time.

Advertisement

Each test can also be programmed to test for multiple diseases within a patient.

Being able to test for multiple diseases within one patient at a time is particularly useful during Covid-19 testing, as a patient can also be tested for flu at the same time, Hawke's Bay District Health Board head of microbiology Neil Campbell said.

"The risk with only testing for Covid is that flu cases could be missed, given the symptoms can be similar. From here on in, patients can be tested for both from the same sample. This allows our clinicians to act quickly in patients with severe disease.

"At the level of testing we were doing at the height of Covid we would still need to access facilities outside of the region. However, at the levels we are in now and during normal times, we will be able to process almost everything we need here".

Campbell said the turnaround time and multiple disease capabilities of the technology is a game-changer.

"In the case of a serious issue, we have the capability of running this machine 24 hours a day, running hundreds of patient samples.

"This gives our doctors and public health specialists the ability to act rapidly in responding to disease outbreaks in the region.

"On a routine day it can process approximately 140 patient tests, which will easily accommodate our normal hospital numbers".

Advertisement

Campbell said the DHB management acted quickly to source the machine once its benefits were recognised.

"We had been monitoring the success of this technology for some time and so we were ready to act. Within days of confirming the need, we had an order placed with the manufacturers in Baltimore, USA.

"It arrived on Friday, May 22; we had three days training on the computer programme, and our first real tests went through it on Thursday, May 28."