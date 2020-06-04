Wellington Police seized a firearm and drugs after two search warrants were executed in Lower Hutt yesterday.

One was at a residential address in Wainuiomata, the other at a commercial address in Hutt Park Rd.

Three men were arrested and charged with various firearm and drug-dealing offences, and are due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court today.

"Gang members, drugs and firearms are a dangerous mix that creates a risk to everyone," Wellington District CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears said.

"There is no place in our communities for illegal possession of firearms and drugs, and Police will continue to target violent gang members.

"Information from the public is vital to our success, and we are always keen to hear from anyone who has information that may assist our investigations."

Police encouraged anyone wanting to share information with them to contact 105, or confidentially by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.