An 81-year-old former Catholic brother and school teacher has been sentenced to nine months' home detention for sexually abusing three Wairarapa children more than 40 years ago.

Arrested almost two years ago, Kevin Peter John Healy, who was known as Brother Gordon when he was teaching in Masterton in the mid-1970s, initially denied the charges, and unsuccessfully sought a stay of the prosecution case because of age and failing health.

But in February, after a sentencing indication, he pleaded guilty to five charges relating to three victims - a brother and sister and another boy.

The girl was aged just 8 or 9 years and the boys were aged 12 and 13 at the time of the offending in 1976-1977.

When he appeared for sentencing before Judge Geoff Rea in Napier District Court today, he was wearing a face mask and allowed to seat in the gallery of the court as opposed to the dock.

It was revealed through the course of the sentencing that he had previous convictions for similar offending.

He was represented by Napier barrister Scott Jefferson appearing via audio visual link.

A summary said Healy took students on school outings and camps, including the former YMCA camp near Mahia, and was a regular visitor to families' homes.

In one visit he entered the girl's bedroom one night, wrapped her in his arms and demanded a kiss.

Despite her fear she refused, responding only with a kiss on his cheek as he pinned her to her bed with his arm across her body, before he demanded a "proper" kiss and forcefully kissed her on the mouth for several seconds, after which he left the room.

At other times in saying good night to her brother, Healy would put his hand down the boy's pyjama pants.

The second boy was molested on a camp, where he had to share a bed with Healy because of a shortage of bunks. He pretended to be asleep while he was being sexually assaulted.

The boys, now each aged almost 60, struggled with ever discussing what had happened, and as grown men told investigators of how it had impacted on their lives, including struggles with relationships as they grew older.

In line with the sentencing indication, Jefferson sought the home sentencing saying client Healy was a "suitable candidate" and had the offending been considered at the time of the previous sentencing the outcome would have been similar.

Crown prosecutor Fiona Cleary highlighted the number of victims, previous offending also in the 1970s but leading to a home detention sentence in 2017, and a lack of remorse.

Reports showed Healy claimed to have no memory of the offences, but the doubtful Judge Rea said the offences were persistent, they caused considerable damage to the people into their adult lives, and as revealed in what he said were among the most comprehensive victim impact statements. The victim statements were not read to the court.

The families were staunch members of the church and an aggravating factor was that Healy had taklen advantage of the extreme trust the community had in him.

The sentencing indication had been for a starting point of two-and-a-half years, and with deductions for the guilty plea and other considerations an outcome of 17 months enabled the Judge to consider home detention.

In the end because of age he sentenced Healy to nine months' home detention on each charge, with conditions including not associating with people aged under 16 years without appropriate written approval.

There would also be special conditions for six months after the end of the sentence.