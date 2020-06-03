A child's unexplained death is now the centre of a police investigation in Palmerston North.

Authorities in Manawatu are looking into the circumstances behind the youngster's death on Monday night.

A police statement said the child - whose age has not been given - was admitted to Palmerston North Hospital some time on June 1, Queen's Birthday.

Police said the child died that night.

No other details, including the youngster's gender, have been released by authorities.

"Inquiries are underway to establish the circumstances. Further updates will be made when available."