A teen has been arrested and charged over the robbery of an 82-year-old woman in Palmerston North last Saturday.

The 14-year-old accused is due to appear in the Palmerston North Youth Court on Wednesday 10 June.

The elderly victim suffered a broken arm during the incident and was treated at Palmerston North Hospital. She is now recovering at home.

The woman was walking toward the central business district on Carroll St about 12.30pm when she was approached by two youths with a bicycle.

One grabbed her handbag, causing her to fall.

Police say they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the robbery.

