Police have seized a weapon after pulling over a car in front of Auckland city centre workers and shoppers.

The incident took place near the Juicy Snooze hostel in the CBD's western end.

"Shortly after noon police pulled over a vehicle on Emily Place," a police spokeswoman said.

"A firearm was located in the vehicle and a person has been taken into custody."

Advertisement

A witness said there were many police at the scene and that they had spoken with a man and a woman.