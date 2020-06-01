A woman has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a truck and car collided in Waipawa on Tuesday.

Police were called to the intersection of Victoria St and High St at 7.55am.

A police spokesperson said one person was initially trapped in the vehicle but was freed by fire and emergency crews, with an ambulance and helicopter also there to assist.

Two people were injured in the crash with a woman in a serious condition flown by helicopter to Hawke's Bay Hospital and the other only receiving minor injuries and was treated by ambulance staff on the scene.

The road is open but down to one lane and under stop/go traffic control.