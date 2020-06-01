A man who was in a coma for two days after being hit by a car in Wellington has been identified.

Police confirmed this morning that authorities now knew he was and thanked members of the public for their help in identifying him.

The news comes after authorities issued a public plea yesterday calling on anyone who may know the victim to come forward.

The man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle near Riddiford St, in the suburb of Newtown, about 8pm on Friday.

He was in a coma at Wellington Hospital until he woke up early yesterday but could not remember who he was.

"The man is currently recovering in the [intensive care unit] and while reported to be stable, he's experiencing trouble remembering personal details," police said.

The victim was described as a Caucasian man aged in his 40s with tanned skin, dark hair and beard and of medium build.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle involved is said to be co-operating with police.