A video has emerged showing a man being pepper-sprayed and tasered in central Auckland during a fight with a police officer.

Auckland Central Area Commander Inspector Gary Davey said about 5pm on Saturday, two members of the public approached an officer on Lorne St, advising they'd been assaulted by a man nearby.

When the officer approached the alleged offender, the man became aggressive.

The officer used pepper spray, however he was unable to control the man who, as can be seen on the video, got up and attacked the officer, punching him several times in the head.

Advertisement

The officer then tasered the man before arresting him.

The 47-year-old man was due to appear in Auckland District Court today on charges including assault, resisting police, and assaulting a police officer.

Davey said it is important to note that the video appears to start part-way through the interaction between police and the alleged offender.

"We would encourage care to be taken when viewing images or video in isolation as there is often a lack of context to the situation.

"Safety and police's risk assessment tool TENR (Threat-Exposure-Necessity-Response) guide our responses and actions, including tactical options and any use of force."