By RNZ and Jared Savage

New Zealand protesters will today join thousands of Americans in protesting the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd in a protest starting from Aotea Square in central Auckland.

More than 1500 people have indicated on social media that they plan to attend a Black Lives Matter March for Solidarity this afternoon, which will travel from Aotea Square to the US Consulate General on Customs St, this afternoon.

Protests have been held in more than 30 cities across the US and throughout the world after a disturbing video surfaced showing bystanders pleading with a white police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a black man, as he gasped for breath. Floyd died after the incident, the latest in a string of deaths of black men and women at the hands of US police.

People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London yesterday to protest against the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis. Photo / AP

Many protests in American cities have begun peacefully, but erupted into riots, with buildings being set on fire, and stores and businesses looted and vandalised, and thousands of police and National Guards brought in to combat the unrest.

In response to concerns raised around level 2 restrictions and social distancing, New Zealand protest organisers posted messages online to reassure everyone the rules will be followed.

They asked potential protestors to fill in an online register for contact tracing purposes, although physical registers will be handed out too. Hand sanitiser will be available, as well as marshalls to help keep the 1m distancing.

"Please be mindful of physical distancing and if you're arriving with a bubble, stick with that bubble. If you're unwell, please stay home. We're marching to save lives; this includes covid-19," Shalane Williams posted on Facebook.

"Be kind and respectful to one another. We'll have marshals who will guide you and ensure physical distancing is maintained. If you're asked to move away from other bubbles, please be respectful of the request. We need to care for each other and all our lives.

"Please work with us today and above all, let kindness and respect prevail."

Williams reiterated the protests were peaceful, and not to be hijacked by anyone planning to riot or be violent.

Other Black Lives Matter marches are planned to start in Wellington at 1pm and Dunedin at 3pm.

A spokeswoman for Police National Headquarters said staff were aware of the planned events and "we are looking to speak with organisers to remind them of the guidelines for holding gatherings under Alert Level 2 restrictions".

The event has been backed by celebrities, including mixed martial arts fighter Israel Adesanya, and choreographer and dancer Parris Goebel, who posted the event to her Instagram.

She said: "NZ stand up. If you are as frustrated and heartbroken as I am ... will you get up and march with us?"

University of Auckland microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles used Twitter to urge participants to take Covid-19 precautions - including not attending at all if they showed any symptoms.

A quick thread for people wanting to show their solidarity for what is happening in the USA right now by attending a gathering/march in New Zealand today... 1/n — Dr Siouxsie Wiles (@SiouxsieW) May 31, 2020

The event was also intended to draw attention to "the militarisation of the New Zealand police", the organisers said in the Facebook event listing.

The police Armed Response Teams trials began last year in Auckland, Waikato and Canterbury, but serious questions have arisen about issues with the trials, and a lack of consultation before their launch.

Police stands guard as Austin Fire Department put out a car fire under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin, Texas. Photo / AP

They have been criticised by Māori leaders, who say institutional racism affects policing, and the mix is a serious risk when police are regularly armed.

The trials finished in April, but critics are concerned they could become permanent. Since the death of George Floyd the hashtag #ArmsDownNZ has trended on Twitter in New Zealand.

Emmy Rakete, Arms Down NZ organiser, said: "We've seen how America's cops act with firearms. We know New Zealand's cops engage in rampant racist discrimination against Māori and Pacific people.

"We must resist police militarisation or we will see American-style racist killings by the cops."

Police have been contacted for comment.

'The original sin of this country still stains our nation today' - Joe Biden meets with the family of George Floyd and speaks out against systemic racism. Video / Joe Biden

Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha has previously told RNZ the Armed Response Teams are a new iteration of the existing Armed Offenders Squad, and the difference is that they are immediately available and on patrol, so able to respond quicker - rather than on call.

"We are very much aware that there is a need to ensure we have the balance right between keeping our communities safe and the need to keep our staff safe."