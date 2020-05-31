The New Zealand Order of Merit

Dames Companion (DNZM)

Distinguished Professor Jane Elizabeth Harding, ONZM, Kohimarama, Auckland, for services to neonatology and perinatology

Dr Karen Olive Poutasi, CNZM, Raumati Beach, Paraparaumu, for services to education and the state

Aroha Hohipera Reriti-Crofts, CBE, JP, Redwood, Christchurch, for services to Māori and the community

Knights Companion (KNZM)

Professor Robert Bartlett Elliott, CNZM, Remuera, Auckland, for services to medical research

Professor Derek Arana Te Ahi Lardelli, ONZM, Whataupoko, Gisborne, for services to Māori art

Companions (CNZM)

Turanga Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr, Whatawhata, Hamilton, for services to Māori and heritage commemoration

Michael Dennis Bush, MNZM, Roseneath, Wellington, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Maureen Patricia Corby, Parnell, Auckland, for services to early childhood education

Dr Tessa Duder, OBE, Castor Bay, Auckland, for services to literature

David Charles Ellis, Te Akau, Ngaruawahia, for services to the thoroughbred industry

Elizabeth Fiona Knox, ONZM, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to literature

Barry John Maister, ONZM, Avonhead, Christchurch, for services to sport and the community

James Bruce McKenzie, Masterton, for services to the cattle industry

Professor John Norman Nacey, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to health and education

George Ngaei, ONZM, Gladstone, Invercargill, for services to health and the Pacific community

Rosslyn Joy Noonan, Grey Lynn, Auckland, for services to human rights

Justine Gay Bronwyn Smyth, Milford, Auckland, for services to governance and women

Officers (ONZM)

Barbara Frances Ala'alatoa, MNZM, Māngere, Auckland, for services to education

Jeanne Lorraine Begej, Shirley, Christchurch, for services to ice figure skating

Anthony Andre Bonne, Ohope, for services to local government and the community

Taika David Cohen (Taika Waititi), Los Angeles, US, for services to film

Distinguished Professor Marston Donald Edward Conder, Epsom, Auckland, for services to mathematics

Derek Rex Crowther, Devonport, Auckland, for services to the motor vehicle industry

Judith Ann Darragh, Grey Lynn, Auckland, for services to the arts

Dr Daryle Elizabeth Anne Deering, Ilam, Christchurch, for services to nursing, particularly mental health and addiction nursing

James Edward Doherty, JP, Kaingaroa Forest, Murupara

Adjunct Associate Professor Rosemary Ann Du Plessis, Cashmere, Christchurch, for services to women and education

Professor Alec Joseph Ekeroma, Apia, for services to health and the Pacific community

Dr Garry Vernon Forgeson, Feilding, for services to oncology

Dr Jan Elizabeth Gregor, Harewood, Christchurch, for services to water safety and public health

James Arthur Griffin, Grey Lynn, Auckland, for services to the television and film industries

Joan Frances Harnett-Kindley, Wanaka, for services to netball and the real estate industry

Georgina Beyer on Parliament grounds. Photo / Mark Tantrum

Mary Helen Holm

, New Lynn, Auckland, for services to financial literacy education

Terence John Kayes, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to the engineering industry

Professor Ian David Lambie, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to clinical psychology

Anthony Bruce Lepper, JP, Alexandra, for services to sports administration and local government

David Robert Maurice Ling, Mangawhai Heads, for services to the publishing industry

Vicki Louise Masson, Pāuanui, for services to perinatal and maternal health

Beverley Ann May, Morrinsville, for services to cycling

Dr Anthony John O'Brien, Grey Lynn, Auckland, for services to mental health nursing

Dr Brian Thomas Pauling

, Seatoun, Wellington, for services to broadcasting and education

Murray Powell, Hamilton, for services to wildlife conservation and the deer industry

Thomas Richard Barton Rainey, Cashmere, Christchurch, for services to music and music education

Kieran James Read, Belfast, Christchurch, for services to rugby

Former All Black captain Kieran Read made officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Anne Lesley Richardson

, Hororata, for services to wildlife conservation

Avis Janett Ann Rishworth, Lawrence, for services to women

Alistair Norman Spierling, Greytown, for services to the state and the community

James Ronald Tomlin, St Clair, Dunedin, for services to art education

Dr Brian Lindsay Turner, Oturehua, for services to literature and poetry

Āni Pātene Gazala Wainui, JP, Glengarry, Invercargill, for services to Māori language education

Lisa Jacqueline Woolley, Titirangi, Auckland, for services to the community and governance

David John Zwartz, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to the Jewish and interfaith communities

Members (MNZM)

Donna Tusiata Avia, Aranui, Christchurch, for services to poetry and the arts

John Clinton Baddeley, Raglan, for services to local government and the community

Carol Bartle, Richmond, Christchurch, for services to health, particularly breastfeeding education

David Michael Benton, Bethlehem, Tauranga, for services to addiction support and treatment

Georgina Beyer, JP, Kilbirnie, Wellington, for services to LGBTIQA+ rights

Marianne Bishop, Newlands, Wellington, for services to the union movement and the community

Patricia Gwenieth Broad, QSM, Kew, Dunedin, for services to gymnastics

John McGregor Buchanan, Kew, Dunedin, for services to music

Russell George Burt, Pt England, Auckland, for services to primary education

Lois Anne Chick, Shirley, Christchurch, for services to education

David Osborne Crerar, Company Bay, Dunedin, for services to mountaineering and outdoor recreation

Joseph John Francis Davis, Wharekaho, Whitianga, for services to Māori and conservation

Pamela Josephine Nicol Dawkins, Bethlehem, Tauranga, for services to horticulture

Murray Ian Dawson, Sockburn, Christchurch, for services to horticulture

Jacqueline Leigh Edmond, Brooklyn, Wellington, for services to sexual and reproductive health

Iosefa Punefu Enari, Sandringham, Auckland, for services to Pacific dance

Rhonda Renyl Nga-Tiawa Fraser, Greytown, for services to women and aviation

Emily Sarah Gaddum, Kereru, Hastings, for services to hockey

William Neil Graham, Naenae, Lower Hutt, for services to youth and the community

David Victor William Harvey, Burnside, Christchurch, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Dr Jeremy Paul Hill, Awapuni, Palmerston North, for services to the dairy industry and scientific research

Elizabeth Hird, Ōtaki, for services to health

Dr Roberta Kathleen Hunter, Pt Chevalier, Auckland, for services to mathematics education

Graham Peter Jackson, Frankton, Queenstown, for services to the trades industry and business

Sandra Jenkins, Coopers Beach, Mangonui, for services to education

Muriel Naomi TeHuikau Johnstone, Riverton, Aparima, for services to Māori and conservation

Sharon Anne Kearney, Akaroa, for services to physiotherapy and netball

Dr Alison Margaret Keeling, Merivale, Christchurch, for services to gerontology

Jane Harding. Photo / Supplied

Dr Kevin Bartley Knight

, JP, Burnside, Christchurch, for services to education

Dr Maureen Robin Lander, Whangamata, for services to Māori art

Dr Sarah Isabella Leberman, Palmerston North, for services to women, sport and tertiary education

Donald Stuart Long, Days Bay, Lower Hutt, for services to literature and education, particularly Pacific language education

Takapuna Eruete Whaipooti Mackey, Kaiti, Gisborne, for services to martial arts and Māori

Donald John MacLean, Epsom, Auckland, for services to education

Maureen Naomi McCleary, Glen Eden, Auckland, for services to the arts

Donald Ellis McKay, Maungaturoto, for services to seniors and the community

Dr Priscilla Muriel McQueen, Bluff, for services as a poet

Dr Beverley Ann Milne, Weymouth, Auckland, for services to education

Desmond Gerard Minehan, Cromwell, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Dr Arish Chakarvarthi Naresh, JP, Newtown, Wellington, for services to the community and dentistry

Kiri Marie Nathan, Mt Wellington, Auckland, for services to Māori and the fashion industry

Tofilau Bernadette Barbara Pereira, Howick, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community and women

Dr Vincent James Peterson, Gleniti, Timaru, for services to the veterinary profession

Graham Carrick Preston, Bethlehem, Tauranga, for services to education

Peter Te Rangi Hiroa Ramsden, Spreydon, Christchurch, for services to conservation

Aseta Redican, Remuera, Auckland, for services to health and Pacific peoples

William John Rickerby, Richmond, Nelson, for services to conservation

Richard Steward Rudd, Whanganui, for services to ceramic art

Noel John Henry Sheat, Palmerston, for services to ploughing and the community

Susan Mary Sherrard, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland, for services to people with disabilities

Peter Edward Smale, Motueka, for services to seniors, the community and horticulture

Dianne Judith Smeehuyzen, JP, Ravensbourne, Dunedin, for services to brass bands

Ramari Evelyn Sidonie Oliphant Stewart, Ōkārito, Whataroa, for services to Māori culture, wildlife conservation and research

Lynette Harata Te Aika, Wigram, Christchurch, for services to Māori language education

Christopher Te'o, Whitby, Porirua, for services to health, cycling and the Pacific community

Mary Helen Thompson, Sunnybrook, Rotorua, for services to netball administration

Ngareta Timutimu, Tauranga, for services to Māori and education

Dr Janet Catherine Turnbull, Titahi Bay, Porirua, for services to health

Robert Lindsay Webb, QSM, Glenbervie, Whangārei, for services to wildlife conservation



Kayla Marie Whitelock, Palmerston North, for services to hockey

Joan Glanville Whittaker, Greenlane, Auckland, for services to heritage preservation and music education

Lloyd Murray Whittaker, Greenlane, Auckland, for services to heritage preservation and music education

Maria Ruth McGredy Winder, Remuera, Auckland, for services to music education

Maureen Dawn Wood, Kelston, Auckland, for services to people with disabilities

Honorary

Angelica Johanna Maria Edgley, for services to forensic science

Lita Foliaki, Greenlane, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community

Dr Johan Hellemans, Clifton, Christchurch, for services to triathlon

Elizabeth Herrmann, Howick, Auckland, for services to the hospitality industry and philanthropy

Queen's Service Order (QSO)

Clare Elizabeth Wells, Waipū, for services to early childhood education

Queen's Service Medal (QSM)

Agnes Miller Anderson, Papanui, Christchurch, for services to choral music

Edith Hazel Barnes, JP, Kihikihi, Te Awamutu, for services to local government and the community

Rhys Bean, Papatoetoe, Auckland, for services to the community

Gillian Clare Bishop, Richmond, for services to conservation

Robyn Mary Bisset, Avonhead, Christchurch, for services to the community

Bevan Albert Bradding, Rototuna, Hamilton, for services to the community

Margaret Mary Bradding, Rototuna, Hamilton, for services to the community

Kay Michelle Brereton, Six Mile, Murchison, for services to the welfare of beneficiaries

Dr David Jeffrey Butler, The Brook, Nelson, for services to conservation

Allan John Cox, Blackball, for services to the community

Chandu Daji, JP, Mt Roskill, Auckland, for services to the Indian community and sport

Priscilla Maree Dawson, Clevedon, for services to refugees and the Burmese community

Dawn Zeala Elliott, Paeroa, for services to art education

Ian Harold Foster, Papatoetoe, Auckland, for services to the community

Audrey Coreen Gray, Mt Maunganui, for services to choral music

Ella Regina Hanify (Ella Buchanan Hanify), Normandale, Lower Hutt, for services to music

Derek Lardelli during an acceptance speech for the Te Tohu Kaitiaki Tikanga Puoru, the Iconic Keeper of Tradition Award. Photo / File

Eileen Margaret Holt

, Strandon, New Plymouth, for services to stroke victims and the community

Donna Marie Kennedy, Northland, Wellington, for services to people with disabilities

John Charles Kennedy-Good, Oriental Bay, Wellington, for services to the community

Pravin Kumar, JP, Te Atatu South, Auckland, for services to the Indian community

Ronald John David Lamont, Wānaka, for services to aviation

Emelita Rosita Selena Simeaanamulu Luisi, Ranui, Auckland, for services to youth

Christopher John Marshall, Kaiapoi, for services to music

Gayle Patricia June Marshall, Glen Eden, Auckland, for services to the community

Ewan Cameron Mason, Ranfurly, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Neil Malcolm McCorkindale, JP, Eastern Beach, Auckland, for services to hockey administration

Morris Samuel McFall, Mt Maunganui, for services to the community and philanthropy

Trevor John McGlinchey, Hillsborough, Christchurch, for services to Māori and the community

Robert Edward McGowan, JP, Tauranga, for services to Māori and conservation

Olga Patrina McKerras, Springvale, Whanganui, for services to the community

Suresh Chunilal Patel, JP, Dannevirke, for services to the community and sport

Molima Molly Pihigia, Ōtara, Auckland, for services to Niuean art and the community

Afamasaga Agnes Rasmussen, Favona, Auckland, for services to education and the Pacific community

Roy Reid, Takaka, for services to seniors

Melva Joy Robb, Blenheim, for services to rural communities and women

Ian Arthur Robinson, JP, Waihī Beach, for services to surf lifesaving and the community

Terence John Roche, Tawa, Wellington, for services to the community

Richard Alexander Scadden, Granity, for services to the community

Afiff Shah, JP, Takanini, Auckland, for services to the Muslim community and football

William Mitchell Sharp, Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt, for services to youth

Maher Angez Singh, Mt Roskill, Auckland, for services to seniors and the community

Barry John Smith, Birkenhead, Auckland, for services to football and historical research

Lynn Patricia Smith (Lynn Gilbert-Smith), Upper Vogeltown, New Plymouth, for services to dance education

Marie Jane Taylor, Bluff Hill, Napier, for services to horticulture and native revegetation

Neil Alexander Taylor, Hāwera, for services to people with intellectual disabilities and the community

Thomas James Thomas, Witherlea, Blenheim, for services to victim support and the community

Stuart John Lewis Thorne, Albert Town, Wanaka, for services to conservation and search and rescue

Myra Jill Tohill, Alexandra, for services to the community

Ian Norman Walker, Kaikoura, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Malcolm Alan Walker, Winton, for services to sport and education

Margaret Mary Western, Redwoodtown, Blenheim, for services to migrant and refugee communities

Alexa Learmonth Whaley Ōmāpere, Kaikohe, for services to historical research and heritage preservation

Roger Lewis Williams, Warkworth, for services to conservation

Gareth David Winter, Kuripuni, Masterton, for services to historical research

Gwenyth Mary Wright, Thames, for services to women and the community

Diane Stretton Yalden, Taneatua, for services to the community

New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)

Brigadier Michael John Shapland, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force