The New Zealand Order of Merit
Dames Companion (DNZM)
Distinguished Professor Jane Elizabeth Harding, ONZM, Kohimarama, Auckland, for services to neonatology and perinatology
Dr Karen Olive Poutasi, CNZM, Raumati Beach, Paraparaumu, for services to education and the state
Aroha Hohipera Reriti-Crofts, CBE, JP, Redwood, Christchurch, for services to Māori and the community
Knights Companion (KNZM)
Professor Robert Bartlett Elliott, CNZM, Remuera, Auckland, for services to medical research
Professor Derek Arana Te Ahi Lardelli, ONZM, Whataupoko, Gisborne, for services to Māori art
Companions (CNZM)
Turanga Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr, Whatawhata, Hamilton, for services to Māori and heritage commemoration
Michael Dennis Bush, MNZM, Roseneath, Wellington, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Maureen Patricia Corby, Parnell, Auckland, for services to early childhood education
Dr Tessa Duder, OBE, Castor Bay, Auckland, for services to literature
David Charles Ellis, Te Akau, Ngaruawahia, for services to the thoroughbred industry
Elizabeth Fiona Knox, ONZM, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to literature
Barry John Maister, ONZM, Avonhead, Christchurch, for services to sport and the community
James Bruce McKenzie, Masterton, for services to the cattle industry
Professor John Norman Nacey, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to health and education
George Ngaei, ONZM, Gladstone, Invercargill, for services to health and the Pacific community
Rosslyn Joy Noonan, Grey Lynn, Auckland, for services to human rights
Justine Gay Bronwyn Smyth, Milford, Auckland, for services to governance and women
Officers (ONZM)
Barbara Frances Ala'alatoa, MNZM, Māngere, Auckland, for services to education
Jeanne Lorraine Begej, Shirley, Christchurch, for services to ice figure skating
Anthony Andre Bonne, Ohope, for services to local government and the community
Taika David Cohen (Taika Waititi), Los Angeles, US, for services to film
Distinguished Professor Marston Donald Edward Conder, Epsom, Auckland, for services to mathematics
Derek Rex Crowther, Devonport, Auckland, for services to the motor vehicle industry
Judith Ann Darragh, Grey Lynn, Auckland, for services to the arts
Dr Daryle Elizabeth Anne Deering, Ilam, Christchurch, for services to nursing, particularly mental health and addiction nursing
James Edward Doherty, JP, Kaingaroa Forest, Murupara
Adjunct Associate Professor Rosemary Ann Du Plessis, Cashmere, Christchurch, for services to women and education
Professor Alec Joseph Ekeroma, Apia, for services to health and the Pacific community
Dr Garry Vernon Forgeson, Feilding, for services to oncology
Dr Jan Elizabeth Gregor, Harewood, Christchurch, for services to water safety and public health
James Arthur Griffin, Grey Lynn, Auckland, for services to the television and film industries
Joan Frances Harnett-Kindley, Wanaka, for services to netball and the real estate industry
Mary Helen Holm
, New Lynn, Auckland, for services to financial literacy education
Terence John Kayes, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to the engineering industry
Professor Ian David Lambie, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to clinical psychology
Anthony Bruce Lepper, JP, Alexandra, for services to sports administration and local government
David Robert Maurice Ling, Mangawhai Heads, for services to the publishing industry
Vicki Louise Masson, Pāuanui, for services to perinatal and maternal health
Beverley Ann May, Morrinsville, for services to cycling
Dr Anthony John O'Brien, Grey Lynn, Auckland, for services to mental health nursing
Dr Brian Thomas Pauling
, Seatoun, Wellington, for services to broadcasting and education
Murray Powell, Hamilton, for services to wildlife conservation and the deer industry
Thomas Richard Barton Rainey, Cashmere, Christchurch, for services to music and music education
Kieran James Read, Belfast, Christchurch, for services to rugby
Anne Lesley Richardson, Hororata, for services to wildlife conservation
Avis Janett Ann Rishworth, Lawrence, for services to women
Alistair Norman Spierling, Greytown, for services to the state and the community
James Ronald Tomlin, St Clair, Dunedin, for services to art education
Dr Brian Lindsay Turner, Oturehua, for services to literature and poetry
Āni Pātene Gazala Wainui, JP, Glengarry, Invercargill, for services to Māori language education
Lisa Jacqueline Woolley, Titirangi, Auckland, for services to the community and governance
David John Zwartz, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to the Jewish and interfaith communities
Members (MNZM)
Donna Tusiata Avia, Aranui, Christchurch, for services to poetry and the arts
John Clinton Baddeley, Raglan, for services to local government and the community
Carol Bartle, Richmond, Christchurch, for services to health, particularly breastfeeding education
David Michael Benton, Bethlehem, Tauranga, for services to addiction support and treatment
Georgina Beyer, JP, Kilbirnie, Wellington, for services to LGBTIQA+ rights
Marianne Bishop, Newlands, Wellington, for services to the union movement and the community
Patricia Gwenieth Broad, QSM, Kew, Dunedin, for services to gymnastics
John McGregor Buchanan, Kew, Dunedin, for services to music
Russell George Burt, Pt England, Auckland, for services to primary education
Lois Anne Chick, Shirley, Christchurch, for services to education
David Osborne Crerar, Company Bay, Dunedin, for services to mountaineering and outdoor recreation
Joseph John Francis Davis, Wharekaho, Whitianga, for services to Māori and conservation
Pamela Josephine Nicol Dawkins, Bethlehem, Tauranga, for services to horticulture
Murray Ian Dawson, Sockburn, Christchurch, for services to horticulture
Jacqueline Leigh Edmond, Brooklyn, Wellington, for services to sexual and reproductive health
Iosefa Punefu Enari, Sandringham, Auckland, for services to Pacific dance
Rhonda Renyl Nga-Tiawa Fraser, Greytown, for services to women and aviation
Emily Sarah Gaddum, Kereru, Hastings, for services to hockey
William Neil Graham, Naenae, Lower Hutt, for services to youth and the community
David Victor William Harvey, Burnside, Christchurch, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Dr Jeremy Paul Hill, Awapuni, Palmerston North, for services to the dairy industry and scientific research
Elizabeth Hird, Ōtaki, for services to health
Dr Roberta Kathleen Hunter, Pt Chevalier, Auckland, for services to mathematics education
Graham Peter Jackson, Frankton, Queenstown, for services to the trades industry and business
Sandra Jenkins, Coopers Beach, Mangonui, for services to education
Muriel Naomi TeHuikau Johnstone, Riverton, Aparima, for services to Māori and conservation
Sharon Anne Kearney, Akaroa, for services to physiotherapy and netball
Dr Alison Margaret Keeling, Merivale, Christchurch, for services to gerontology
Dr Kevin Bartley Knight
, JP, Burnside, Christchurch, for services to education
Dr Maureen Robin Lander, Whangamata, for services to Māori art
Dr Sarah Isabella Leberman, Palmerston North, for services to women, sport and tertiary education
Donald Stuart Long, Days Bay, Lower Hutt, for services to literature and education, particularly Pacific language education
Takapuna Eruete Whaipooti Mackey, Kaiti, Gisborne, for services to martial arts and Māori
Donald John MacLean, Epsom, Auckland, for services to education
Maureen Naomi McCleary, Glen Eden, Auckland, for services to the arts
Donald Ellis McKay, Maungaturoto, for services to seniors and the community
Dr Priscilla Muriel McQueen, Bluff, for services as a poet
Dr Beverley Ann Milne, Weymouth, Auckland, for services to education
Desmond Gerard Minehan, Cromwell, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Dr Arish Chakarvarthi Naresh, JP, Newtown, Wellington, for services to the community and dentistry
Kiri Marie Nathan, Mt Wellington, Auckland, for services to Māori and the fashion industry
Tofilau Bernadette Barbara Pereira, Howick, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community and women
Dr Vincent James Peterson, Gleniti, Timaru, for services to the veterinary profession
Graham Carrick Preston, Bethlehem, Tauranga, for services to education
Peter Te Rangi Hiroa Ramsden, Spreydon, Christchurch, for services to conservation
Aseta Redican, Remuera, Auckland, for services to health and Pacific peoples
William John Rickerby, Richmond, Nelson, for services to conservation
Richard Steward Rudd, Whanganui, for services to ceramic art
Noel John Henry Sheat, Palmerston, for services to ploughing and the community
Susan Mary Sherrard, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland, for services to people with disabilities
Peter Edward Smale, Motueka, for services to seniors, the community and horticulture
Dianne Judith Smeehuyzen, JP, Ravensbourne, Dunedin, for services to brass bands
Ramari Evelyn Sidonie Oliphant Stewart, Ōkārito, Whataroa, for services to Māori culture, wildlife conservation and research
Lynette Harata Te Aika, Wigram, Christchurch, for services to Māori language education
Christopher Te'o, Whitby, Porirua, for services to health, cycling and the Pacific community
Mary Helen Thompson, Sunnybrook, Rotorua, for services to netball administration
Ngareta Timutimu, Tauranga, for services to Māori and education
Dr Janet Catherine Turnbull, Titahi Bay, Porirua, for services to health
Robert Lindsay Webb, QSM, Glenbervie, Whangārei, for services to wildlife conservation
Joan Glanville Whittaker, Greenlane, Auckland, for services to heritage preservation and music education
Lloyd Murray Whittaker, Greenlane, Auckland, for services to heritage preservation and music education
Maria Ruth McGredy Winder, Remuera, Auckland, for services to music education
Maureen Dawn Wood, Kelston, Auckland, for services to people with disabilities
Honorary
Angelica Johanna Maria Edgley, for services to forensic science
Lita Foliaki, Greenlane, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community
Dr Johan Hellemans, Clifton, Christchurch, for services to triathlon
Elizabeth Herrmann, Howick, Auckland, for services to the hospitality industry and philanthropy
Queen's Service Order (QSO)
Clare Elizabeth Wells, Waipū, for services to early childhood education
Queen's Service Medal (QSM)
Agnes Miller Anderson, Papanui, Christchurch, for services to choral music
Edith Hazel Barnes, JP, Kihikihi, Te Awamutu, for services to local government and the community
Rhys Bean, Papatoetoe, Auckland, for services to the community
Gillian Clare Bishop, Richmond, for services to conservation
Robyn Mary Bisset, Avonhead, Christchurch, for services to the community
Bevan Albert Bradding, Rototuna, Hamilton, for services to the community
Margaret Mary Bradding, Rototuna, Hamilton, for services to the community
Kay Michelle Brereton, Six Mile, Murchison, for services to the welfare of beneficiaries
Dr David Jeffrey Butler, The Brook, Nelson, for services to conservation
Allan John Cox, Blackball, for services to the community
Chandu Daji, JP, Mt Roskill, Auckland, for services to the Indian community and sport
Priscilla Maree Dawson, Clevedon, for services to refugees and the Burmese community
Dawn Zeala Elliott, Paeroa, for services to art education
Ian Harold Foster, Papatoetoe, Auckland, for services to the community
Audrey Coreen Gray, Mt Maunganui, for services to choral music
Ella Regina Hanify (Ella Buchanan Hanify), Normandale, Lower Hutt, for services to music
Eileen Margaret Holt
, Strandon, New Plymouth, for services to stroke victims and the community
Donna Marie Kennedy, Northland, Wellington, for services to people with disabilities
John Charles Kennedy-Good, Oriental Bay, Wellington, for services to the community
Pravin Kumar, JP, Te Atatu South, Auckland, for services to the Indian community
Ronald John David Lamont, Wānaka, for services to aviation
Emelita Rosita Selena Simeaanamulu Luisi, Ranui, Auckland, for services to youth
Christopher John Marshall, Kaiapoi, for services to music
Gayle Patricia June Marshall, Glen Eden, Auckland, for services to the community
Ewan Cameron Mason, Ranfurly, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Neil Malcolm McCorkindale, JP, Eastern Beach, Auckland, for services to hockey administration
Morris Samuel McFall, Mt Maunganui, for services to the community and philanthropy
Trevor John McGlinchey, Hillsborough, Christchurch, for services to Māori and the community
Robert Edward McGowan, JP, Tauranga, for services to Māori and conservation
Olga Patrina McKerras, Springvale, Whanganui, for services to the community
Suresh Chunilal Patel, JP, Dannevirke, for services to the community and sport
Molima Molly Pihigia, Ōtara, Auckland, for services to Niuean art and the community
Afamasaga Agnes Rasmussen, Favona, Auckland, for services to education and the Pacific community
Roy Reid, Takaka, for services to seniors
Melva Joy Robb, Blenheim, for services to rural communities and women
Ian Arthur Robinson, JP, Waihī Beach, for services to surf lifesaving and the community
Terence John Roche, Tawa, Wellington, for services to the community
Richard Alexander Scadden, Granity, for services to the community
Afiff Shah, JP, Takanini, Auckland, for services to the Muslim community and football
William Mitchell Sharp, Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt, for services to youth
Maher Angez Singh, Mt Roskill, Auckland, for services to seniors and the community
Barry John Smith, Birkenhead, Auckland, for services to football and historical research
Lynn Patricia Smith (Lynn Gilbert-Smith), Upper Vogeltown, New Plymouth, for services to dance education
Marie Jane Taylor, Bluff Hill, Napier, for services to horticulture and native revegetation
Neil Alexander Taylor, Hāwera, for services to people with intellectual disabilities and the community
Thomas James Thomas, Witherlea, Blenheim, for services to victim support and the community
Stuart John Lewis Thorne, Albert Town, Wanaka, for services to conservation and search and rescue
Myra Jill Tohill, Alexandra, for services to the community
Ian Norman Walker, Kaikoura, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Malcolm Alan Walker, Winton, for services to sport and education
Margaret Mary Western, Redwoodtown, Blenheim, for services to migrant and refugee communities
Alexa Learmonth Whaley Ōmāpere, Kaikohe, for services to historical research and heritage preservation
Roger Lewis Williams, Warkworth, for services to conservation
Gareth David Winter, Kuripuni, Masterton, for services to historical research
Gwenyth Mary Wright, Thames, for services to women and the community
Diane Stretton Yalden, Taneatua, for services to the community
New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)
Brigadier Michael John Shapland, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force