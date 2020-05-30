At least two vehicles were trapped in floodwaters last night as the North Island got its first taste of a wet Queen's Birthday weekend.

People in the upper North Island are being warned to tie down trampolines and take care driving as the area is warned to brace for strong winds and heavy rain.

Slips, flooding and fast-rising rivers are possible, forecasters say. Unusual easterly winds could also catch people off guard, with the potential to damage trees, lift roofs and cut power.

The first thunderstorms hit Coromandel around midnight, bringing a torrential 100mm of rain between 11.30pm and 1.30am.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said that amount of rain would be considered "very heavy" and there was more on the way.

A severe weather warning was issued for the holiday hotspot around 10.30pm last night, and another band of thunderstorms is currently over the area.

State Highway 25 between Hikuai and Whitianga - a key route through the Coromandel Peninsula - has been closed due to flooding and is unlikely to be reopened until floodwaters subside.

The NZ Transport Agency says drivers must take a detour via the Coromandel township.

A police spokeswoman confirmed there had been "a couple" of reports of trapped vehicles although they were not major incidents.

In Northland a slip last night has also closed State Highway 12 west of Brynderwyn, blocking the route to Dargaville. Motorists are advised to take State Highway 14 via Maungatapere instead.

A slow-moving low pressure system is moving slowly down across the upper North Island today and tomorrow.

MetService has a heavy rain warning in place today for Northland from 10am, with Auckland under a heavy rain watch from 3pm. Northland is expected to get between 80-120mm of rain over the weekend, with the Kaipara region already getting some lightning strikes and rain this morning.

The Coromandel is also due for another 100-150mm, with a heavy rain warning in place from 3pm today and overnight, although it may not bring thunderstorms.

💧💧Our Whitianga Airport rain gauge recorded over 107.4mm of rain between 11pm and 1am last night from a severe thunderstorm ⛈⛈ More heavy rain is forecast for the region today along with strong, possibly gale easterly winds https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/fQSUi7CyDM — MetService (@MetService) May 30, 2020

Auckland's rainfall is still hit and miss but could approach those amounts, Crabtree said.

MetService's warnings and watches will be updated around 10am.

'STRONG WINDS: 'PEOPLE MAY BE UNPREPARED'

Both MetService and NIWA are also warning of strong easterly winds that could catch people off guard.

Now let's look at our high-resolution wind gust forecast.



The combination of strong wind and rain will increase the risk for tree damage and power cuts.



Also, because we've not had strong winds from the east for some time, the probability for wind damage is elevated. pic.twitter.com/ngKn8BInyi — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 30, 2020

Crabtree said a strong wind watch was in place for all the northern region including Waikato.

"That could be quite significant because winds from this direction haven't been felt for quite a while," she said. People with trampolines should tie them down and those driving high-sided vehicles should be aware of the risk.

"A strong wind from the east isn't typical so people may be unprepared," she said.

"The system moving through has been quite changeable in our computer model guidance. As it's been tracking through we're trying to identify where the most affected areas will be.

Waikato and the Bay of Plenty could also feel the force of the weather system on Monday.

Today's weather

Whangārei A few showers turning to rain in the morning, heavy at times. Easterlies becoming strong. High 17C, Low 15C

Auckland Rain setting in this morning, heavier from afternoon. Easterlies becoming strong. High 17C, Low 14C

Hamilton Cloud increasing. Rain developing in the evening. Easterlies becoming strong and gusty from evening. High 16C, Low 13C

Tauranga Becoming cloudy. Rain at times from evening. Easterlies strengthening. High 17C, Low 13C

New Plymouth Cloud increasing. Light rain developing at night. Easterly breezes. High 17C, Low 11C

Napier Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Easterly breezes. High 16C, Low 12C

Whanganui Mainly fine with increasing high cloud. Easterly breezes. High 19C, Low 11C

Wellington Mainly fine. High cloud increasing in the evening. Southeast breezes. High 15C, Low 10C

Nelson Fine with evening high cloud. Light winds. High 15C, Low 8C

Christchurch A fine start, with frost in sheltered places. Cloudy periods developing morning. Northerlies. High 13C, Low 7C

Dunedin Mainly fine. Cloudy about the coast at night. Northerlies developing in the morning. High 14C, Low 6C