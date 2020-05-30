Labour has selected lawyer and board member Arena Williams as its candidate for Manurewa, a seat currently held by Louisa Wall.

Wall announced on Friday she would be withdrawing from the contested selection to seek a place on Labour's list only after a negotiation with party president Claire Szabo.

Earlier this month, it was revealed Wall was pursuing legal action against her party over Williams' late nomination to contest the seat.

She sought advice from a Queen's Counsel over Williams' nomination, which came in after deadline in early February.

Advertisement

The Manurewa nomination was also sought by local activist Ian Dunwoodie who lost the selection to Wall in 2011.

Williams is an Auckland-based lawyer, a member of the Waitematā District Health Board and of Unitec Institute of Technology's Rūnanga.

She is also a mother of two with partner Max Hardy.

She affiliates to Te Aitanga-a-Mahaki, Tūhoe, and Ngai Tahu.

Wall holds the seat with an 8374 majority.

Arena Williams, partner Max Hardy and two children. Photo / Supplied

READ MORE:

• Labour's Louisa Wall pulls out of Manurewa selection, opts for party list

• Premium - Marilyn Waring: Why Labour's Louisa Wall is the best candidate for Manurewa

• Labour delays Manurewa candidate selection to look at membership issues

• Louisa Wall: Trans exclusionary stance dispiriting

Labour candidate for Mana Barbara Edmonds. Photo / supplied

Labour has also selected Barbara Edmonds to stand in Mana, a seat currently held by Labour's Kris Faafoi who is going on the list only.

Edmonds is a specialist tax lawyer, and mother of eight. She has worked in the public and private sector in insurance and tax law and was seconded from Inland Revenue to work for ministers of revenue including Judith Collins.

Advertisement

Collins tweeted her congratulations to Edmonds on her selection. Edmonds is currently an adviser in Stuart Nash's office.

Faafoi holds the seat with a 10,980 majority.

I congratulate Barbara. We worked together when I was Minister of Revenue in 2016-17. She is a hard working and intelligent tax lawyer. https://t.co/jDKyGW2VRN — Judith Collins (@JudithCollinsMP) May 30, 2020

National selected sheep and beef farmer Mike Butterick as its Wairarapa candidate.

The seat is currently by Alistair Scott who is standing down at the September 19 election.

Butterick is the meat and wool chair of Wairarapa Federated Farmers and is part of the Wairarapa Primary Skills Leaders group.

He was the original spokesperson for the provincial lobby group "50 Shades of Green," advocating for changes in climate policies to reduce afforestation of productive farmland.



He and his wife, Rachel, have a son and three daughters.