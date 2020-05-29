Police concerns continue to grow the longer Elicia Hughes-Sutherland remains missing.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michele Gillespie said they were continuing to appeal to the public for any information about her disappearance.

"Elicia's family are extremely worried due to the fact they have had no contact from Elicia for well over a week, which is very out of character," she said.

Yesterday, a ground search was carried out in the Hunua Ranges by Police Search and Rescue with support from Land Search and Rescue volunteers.

"A team of searchers have returned to the area to carry out a further search today and this will continue tomorrow, weather depending," Gillespie said.

The search crews are focused on the areas around the Hunua Falls, Cosseys and Wairoa reservoirs.

Earlier this week, the police dive squad carried out an water search of the Hunua Falls area.

It is believed Hughes-Sutherland drove to Hunua Falls about 2.15pm on May 19.

She has not been seen since, however her vehicle – a grey Mazda Demio – was found in the carpark.

Anyone with information about Elicia Hughes-Sutherland's whereabouts since May 19 is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 200521/6276.