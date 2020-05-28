Cordons are in place around a Mamaku property this morning after multiple shots were heard.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called about 4:35am today after shots were heard on Umuroa St in Mamaku.

Additional shots were also reportedly heard about an hour later, she said.

Cordons were in place around 7.40am with multiple units at the scene.

The Armed Offenders Squad had not been called in at this stage, she said.

Owner of Mamaku Garage Adam Ducre said police had blocked off a small section of road on the corner of Umuroa and Turoa Sts.

He said he had woke up to the sound of gunshots about 4am and seen four police cars in the area.



"Nobody knows what it's about... this is unusual around here, it's been so quiet lately."

A worker at the Mamaku Grocery Store said a lot of residents had been asking about what was going on but no one was really sure.

He commuted from Hamilton to Mamaku for work everyday and had never seen such a large police presence in the area.

Residents on a local Facebook noticeboard reported hearing the gunshots, with some saying it woke them up before sunrise.

One woman said she heard about eight gunshots but thought it was someone duck shooting.