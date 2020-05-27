Police want to speak to witnesses or anyone with footage of the firearms incident which put Kawerau in lockdown yesterday.

A 28-year-old man was arrested after fleeing from police while an arrest warrant was being executed at a Kawerau property.

Police investigating the incident want to speak to any witnesses who have not already spoken to officers, or anyone with dash-cam or cellphone footage which might help inquiries.

In particular, they want to hear from anyone driving in the Kawerau and Te Teko areas between 11.25am and midday who may have seen a silver Ford Falcon or black BMW followed by police or anyone who may have filmed the incident as it unfolded in Kawerau and Te Teko.

They are asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 200527/6890.

The 28-year-old man arrested in relation to the incident has been charged with dangerous driving, unlawful possession of a firearm, failing to stop, using a firearm against police, and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear in Whakatane District Court today.