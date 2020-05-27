A lucky Lotto player is all cashed up after scooping $7.3 million in Wednesday night's draw.

The winning player in New Plymouth won $7 million on Powerball and $333,333 on Lotto first division.

The winning ticket was sold at The Store Westown in New Plymouth.

The winning numbers were: 1, 9, 20, 29, 31, 34.

The bonus number was 25 and the Powerball 1.

Two other Lotto players from Manawatu-Whanganui and Gisborne will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 each with Lotto First Division. The winning Lotto tickets were sold on MyLotto.

Strike Four rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Earlier this month a player from Hamilton won $10.3 million in Lotto Powerball.

Just weeks after losing his job, the man surprised his wife with the staggering win.

While his wife, a healthcare worker, has worked through the lockdown, he was one of the thousands of Kiwis made redundant over the nearly two-month period.

And when she came home from work in a quick lunch break, she found him sitting at the kitchen table, "acting strange".

"There was an envelope waiting for me in my spot ... it was a bit awkward," she said.

"He told me to open the envelope – inside was a newspaper clipping of an article saying someone from Hamilton had won $10.3 million.

"I said, 'why are you showing me this?' He replied with, 'it's us, we are the winners.'

I thought he was joking."

The couple plan to use the money to fix up a beloved old car, pay off their mortgage and help people in need.

Year of the Lotto draw?

Prior to Wednesday's win there has already been one Lotto millionaire for every week so far of 2020.

That's right, 21 winners in 21 weeks.

There have been 16 overnight millionaires with Lotto and Strike, with a further five multi-millionaires with Powerball.