Police have seized 200 cannabis plants, a military style semi-automatic rifle, properties and $2.5 million dollars from bank acocunts as part of an investigation into the supply of cannabis and money laundering in Canterbury.

Canterbury Organised Crime and the Asset Recovery Units executed nine search warrants throughout Christchurch.

They also seized vehicles, jetskis, a caravan and cash.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged with importing a Class A controlled drug, cultivating cannabis and selling cannabis.

He will appear in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, cultivating cannabis and selling cannabis.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with cultivating cannabis, selling cannabis, supplying equipment to cultivate cannabis, and money laundering.

A 46-year-old female has been charged with supplying equipment to cultivate cannabis, and money laundering.

A 23-year-old male has been charged with cultivating cannabis and possession of cannabis for supply.

All four will all appear in the Christchurch District Court next Tuesday.

Police continue to be committed to identifying and disrupting criminal syndicates involved in large scale drug distribution.

Anyone affected by drug addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.

Anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal substances in the community should contact Police on 105, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.