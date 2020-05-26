Two people are being treated in hospital after a two-car crash that has closed off a busy road in Ōrākei, Auckland.

Reports of a crash came in to police about 6.30am.

Emergency services arrived to find two people injured. One had suffered serious injuries while the other was in a moderate condition.

Ngāpipi Rd is now closed between Paritai Dr and Tāmaki Dr, as officers from the Serious Crash Unit carry out a scene examination at the site.

"This is expected to take some time," police said.

"Motorists are advised to plan ahead and expect delays on their commute this morning."

The crash happened about the same time there was a multiple vehicle crash on part of Auckland's busy motorway network.

City-bound motorists are being warned to expect delays after a pile-up just after the Princes St on-ramp, on the Southern Motorway.

An alert was issued by the NZ Transport Agency just after 6.30am, saying the crash was blocking the left lane.

"Expect further delays for citybound [Auckland traffic] through this area."

The crash was cleared from all lanes about 6.45am.

However, commuters were told to expect delays citybound from Te Irirangi Drive to Princes St as emergency services remain at the scene.