Some Te Atatu residents have been left in the dark after an "minor explosion" caused a power outage in the area.

Residents reported hearing a "huge blast" and seeing a flash of light and smoke as a power line fell outside.

It comes as rain and wind hit the city overnight.

Police say a minor explosion was reported in Roberts Rd, about halfway between Freyberg School and Te Atatu Rd.

"The power company has been notified and council has been advised. Contractors are on site now conducting repair," a police statement said.

The Vector website shows a large part of the area, including Te Atatu Rd, Central Park Drive and Edmonton Rd is affected.

Vector technicians are investigating the issue, but estimate power will be fully restored between 12.45am - 1.45am on Wednesday.