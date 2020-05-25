An "iconic" container home that was one of the first built in New Zealand is up for sale in Wellington.

The three-storey home, built from refrigerator containers and fixed to the side of a rock face, has been listed for sale.

Harcourts real estate agent Jane Park said the house drew in 100 groups per open home last time she sold it six years ago, because "Wellingtonians just wanted to see what it was like inside".

A fountain has been installed over the rock face to simulate a private waterfall. Photo / Harcourts

"It's so iconic in our landscape in Wellington that people were really keen to see what it looks like."

Park won't be doing open homes this time, due to Covid-19, but said when she took people through the house, "it's an instant smile on their face".

Built by industrial designer Ross Stevens in the early 2000s, the house on Happy Valley Road, Owhiro Bay is 180sq m, has three bedrooms and a trip garage.

"[Stevens] had this vision for a container house ... he started to build this container house, which was very one of its kind back then. He kept adding to it with different design features."

The house was one of kind when it was built in the early 2000s, Jane Park said. Photo / Harcourts

Features include peepholes into the street, etchings in the walls, a fountain made to look like a private waterfall, a "funky" outdoor seating area by the rock face and a spiral staircase.

The current owners have been renting the house out on Airbnb but the property also has a rental assessment of $750 per week.

Park said the house was priced for entry-level buyers. They are asking for anyone willing to pay over the RV of $630,000 to take a look.

The house was designed by Ross Stevens. Photo / Harcourts.

It was last sold in 2014 for $467,500, according to QV.

Those interested can take a 3D tour of the house.