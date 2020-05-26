With a loving husband, beautiful daughter and living in a large family home in Tauranga, Thai mother Pralkrak Khamnu was living the dream.

Then on her 28th birthday in 2012, the rug got pulled from under her feet when her husband Philip Jones died suddenly at the age of just 49.

Jones left a will and set up a family trust, naming Pralkrak, originally from Thailand, and named their daughter, now 16, who Pralkrak does not want named, as the final beneficiary.

Pralkrak Khamnu says her daughter is the most important thing in her life. Photo / Dean Purcell

But Pralkrak said executors of the trust sold their family home - leaving them homeless - and are now unwilling to fund ongoing treatment for her daughter's depression, which she blames the trust executors for.

Advertisement

The executor controls the deceased person's assets, including the estate bank accounts and ensuring that the funds are kept on investment, paying the bills, and ensuring the will-maker's wishes as expressed in the will are carried out.

For many years, Pralkrak said they were given a weekly "allowance", of $600 to her and $200 to the daughter for their living expenses, which was "not enough".

"It has been mentally stressful since Philip died, and the trust refusing to find us proper accommodation after selling our family home made it worse," she said.

"The instability we face everyday is terrible, my daughter became very depressed, and now reached a point where she needs professional help."

Pralkrak met Jones when she first arrived in Auckland as an international student in 2004, they started dating and got married about a year later.

"Philip always said the reason he set up the family trust was so I don't have to worry if he died, I didn't imagine that it will be the cause of our nightmares," she said.

Khamnu's daughter is the final beneficiary by dint of being the only child of Philip Jones. Photo / Supplied

After Jones' death, Pralkrak returned to Thailand while her daughter moved into the care of her grandmother, Pralkrak's mother, in Tauranga.

However, she said her daughter's depression worsened and she now needed professional counselling.

Advertisement

When Pralkrak went to the trustees with a counselling invoice for $160, one trustee suggested that she accessed free counselling and mental health services through school even though they agreed to settle the bill.

"I am a single mother with just one daughter and she is the most important thing in my life. It pains me if I cannot get the best help for her," Pralkrak said.

Pralkrak said their Mt Maunganui family home was sold for $2,065,000 in June 2012, and believed her late husband had other commercial properties - including a row of shop houses - that are worth "many more millions".



• Once-in-a-lifetime NZ trip turns into 'a $9000 nightmare' for would-be visitor

• Immigration adviser censured and fined for letting unlicensed wife do his work

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Travel ban for offshore NZ residents travelling on visa for the first time

Chris Morgan, lawyer and co-trustee, said the trust had a wide range of discretionary beneficiaries even though the daughter was the final beneficiary by dint of being the only child.

"At the time of Philip's death, the trust was carrying significant debt. Not only the trust's bankers required this to be addressed, but the trustees did as well to ensure the ongoing viability of what would be the residual trust fund," Morgan said.

"Philip had already placed the house at Mt Maunganui on the market prior to his death, and to meet the bankers requirement a sale was completed. Other assets were required to be disposed of for the same purpose."

Another property, six retail premises in Mt Maunganui, was retained - and it was this that provided an income stream to support the mother and daughter, he said.

But the property has a leaky building problem and it was only recently that the body corporate was able to determine the remediation cost.

"In the interim the trust has been required to undertake and fund interim remedial activity while ensuring continuation of financial support," Morgan said.

He said the trust had been working with Pralkrak for some years to find a way to provide them with a house.

"In the last year the trust has been working with Pralkrak about selling an asset to help fund a deposit on a house for her. She has not provided confirmation to proceed at this stage," Morgan said.

He also denied the claim that trustees had been unsupportive in assisting payments for the daughter's mental health consultations.

Morgan said Jones and Pralkrak had resided in Thailand for about three years prior to his death, and Pralkrak chose to return there after Jones died.

He said the trust paid to transport all of Jones' chattels to Thailand where they remain in storage.

"Within the limits of the trust's ability at the time, a weekly distribution was paid ... which has been regularly adjusted upwards as funds allowed," he said.

"From the outset, Pralkrak was paid $600pw and their daughter $200pw. This is net after tax and not an income, so she was able to claim Government assistance or work unaffected by the distribution," he said.

"This was combined into one payment of $875pw in 2014 when she chose to return to NZ and live with her daughter."

He said the trust also paid all schooling, annual holiday and medical costs as claimed by Khamnu.