A man is in a serious condition in the intensive care unit at Wellington Hospital after an assault at a property in Napier on Sunday.

Two ambulances were sent to what is understood to have been a stabbing at a property on Nuffield Ave, Marewa around 1.50pm.

The man was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital before being transferred to Wellington Regional Hospital where he was on Monday afternoon in a serious condition in the ICU.

Police were unable to confirm if the man was stabbed.

A police spokeswoman said a scene examination had been completed and police enquiries were continuing.

"We are not in a position to provide any further details at this time," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the Hawke's Bay Police via 105 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

