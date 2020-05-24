A 5.8 magnitude earthquake has struck near Wellington.

The quake has been felt as far north as Gisborne and near the bottom of the South Island, according to Geonet.

Newstalk ZB's Adam Cooper said it was a "very big quake".

"A rattler, went on for a long time," he said.

Geonet has revised the quake's depth to 37km, 30km northwest of Levin. Originally it said it was a 5.9 magnitude quake, and later revised that to 5.8.

It struck at 7.53am. It was categorised as "strong".

We hope everyone is feeling ok after the shaky start to the week - a 5.8 earthquake near levin. No threat of tsunami to New Zealand. Have a safe week everyone. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) May 24, 2020

More than 22,500 people had reported feeling the quake by 8am. Almost 100 said it felt "severe" while 10 said it felt "extreme."

A number of aftershocks have occurred in the area as well.

All are being categorised as "weak" earthquakes on the GeoNet website. The latest reported a 3.7 magnitude quake 30km north-west of Levin at a depth of 31km.

All Metlink train services are being held at stations following the quake. Some will resume shortly but will run at reduced speeds, Metlink says.

Wellingtonian Mike Cagney had just pulled up to an intersection near the Wellington railway station when he thought "Why the hell is my car rocking?"

He initially thought there was something wrong with his car or it was being buffeted by wind.

"It was jumping quite strongly and it was like holy cow - it was only later I realised it was an earthquake," he said.

The earthquake shook Parliament buildings and the Beehive for close to 10 seconds. MPs don't return to Wellington until tomorrow morning. But the Prime Minister was in the Beehive - she had just finished a round of morning media interviews.

That was a nasty jolt for Wellington and Levin area. Hope everyone’s ok #eqnz — Amy Adams (@amyadamsMP) May 24, 2020

It was longer than most - in the past, earthquakes are short and sometimes sharp. But this morning's lasted a lot longer than normal, the Herald's Jason Walls says.

It happened when many commuters were coming into work, navigating already wet Wellington roads.

The Herald's Belinda Feek said it could be felt in New Plymouth quite strongly.

She said it was still shaking slightly after about 30 seconds.

Newstalk ZB's Scarlett Cvitanovich said it was felt in Whanganui and shook for around 30 seconds.

"This was the first significant earthquake I've felt since Christchurch and its many aftershocks. It arrived with a loud rumble in Whanganui and shook the house steadily for around 30 seconds," Cvitanovich said.

"It was long and rolling with a few sudden lurches but didn't lose its intensity."

Manawatū Guardian editor Merania Karauria, in Whanganui, said it was "my first strong earthquake which seemed to go on forever. I am in an upstairs apartment and the shaking was scary. My cat ran to my bedroom. Being upstairs I was unsure where to stand. Items moved and I've moved bigger pieces onto the floor."

A Wellington man told the Herald it was "quite a big earthquake ... I'm in Otaki and had to run to a door."

Fire and Emergency NZ has not received any quake-related calls. A police spokesperson said no reports of major damage had been received, but officers are making enquiries around the lower North Island to assess any damage to property.

In Kapiti, the quake was felt strongly. Rosalie Willis said "pictures fell off my walls" and said the shaking lasted about 10 seconds - with "a rumbling" continuing for a lot longer.

Kapiti News editor David Haxton, his wife and two kids quickly gathered together in the middle of their Raumati Beach house as the shaking gripped the house.

"The cat bolted, thankfully there was no damage or worse, but it certainly raised the heart rate of everyone," he said.