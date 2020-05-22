Defeated Simon Bridges has shared a heartwarming response after being ousted from his job as National Party leader.

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller has been elected National Party leader over Bridges. Auckland MP Nikki Kaye was elected as his deputy, replacing Paula Bennett.

After the announcement, Bridges tweeted a photo of his wife Natalie and daughter Jemima, saying: "More time for the most important job I have. Thank you New Zealand."

Bridges, who met his wife while studying at the University of Oxford, also has sons, Emlyn and Harry, and lives with his family in Matua, Tauranga.

The tweet was met with overwhelming support for the former National leader, from Kiwis praising his work and wishing him luck in his future endeavours.

The tweet comes after Bridges posted a photo of his daughter yesterday.

"Very special visitor at work today to support dad," he captioned the post.

The emergency caucus meeting came after two polls put National at about 30 per cent support. The most recent was the 29 per cent in the 1 News-Colmar Brunton poll last night.

Bridges continued to back himself to win the vote, however but National MPs who supported Muller were confident they have the numbers to roll the existing leader.

Muller is the 13th leader of the National Party and is the man who – bar another untimely leadership spill – will face off against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the 2020 election in 120 days.