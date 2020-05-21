Senior National MP Judith Collins has opened up about why she decided not to make a run for the party's leadership.

With National's emergency caucus meeting being held at midday - to decide if Simon Bridges will remain as leader, or if Todd Muller will take his place - Collins' name was originally discussed as a potential candidate for party leader or deputy.

But speaking to the AM Show, Collins said she did not throw her hat in the ring for the leadership because she didn't have "sufficient support in the caucus".

She also ruled out a run at deputy leader.

"I'm not interested in being the deputy for anyone," she said.

Collins said she was only interested in representing her Papakura electorate.

In terms of today's vote, she said: "Whatever happens, it needs to be clean".

She said she thought both Muller and Bridges had excellent qualities.

Collins said respect for the voters and people of New Zealand was important for her, and something she wants to see for National's leader.

She said Muller was a respectful man, and Bridges has "very good qualities".

In last night's 1News Colmar Brunton poll, Labour soared to 59 per cent support, while National fell to 29 per cent, it's lowest on the poll since 2003.

The poll showed Jacinda Ardern as preferred prime minister at 63 per cent, with Bridges sitting at 5 per cent.

Collins also featured, with 3 per cent wanting the senior National MP as preferred prime minister.

Political commentator Bryce Edwards said after the latest poll results a lot of people in the National camp were drifting away from Bridges.

He said it will be too tough for Bridges to survive.

Edwards believes the difference in two political polls may have revealed shaky ground for National's economic mantra.

He said Muller would have to re-recreate the National party front bench, bring in his own supporters and try to win over his opponents.

In terms of a deputy, Edwards said Muller and Nikki Kaye were the best political duo to represent National at this year's election.

He said National desperately needed Muller - because he is more politically centrist than Bridges, and will pull National towards the middle. He said National has become too socially conservative under Bridges and Paula Bennett.

Edwards suggested Kaye has the ability to bring voters back to the blue side - because of her urban and social liberal political style.