A three-year-old girl missing from a Panmure address in Auckland has been found safe and well after an urgent search.

Police appealed to the public for sightings of Leiyah, who was wearing a grey, long-sleeved shirt, denim overalls and white Adidas shoes.

She was thought to possibly have her scooter with her - the scooter is pink with purple wheels and has distinctive curved handles.

Leiyah was seen in Matapan Road, Panmure at around 5pm but was later found safe and well after 8pm after police made their appeal to the public for help.

Advertisement