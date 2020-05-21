

Three men have been charged with murdering a Philippine national in Hastings more than 13 months ago.

The body of 33-year-old Jermaine Ramos, who had been living in Waipukurau, was found at a property in Ferguson St, Akina, on April 1, 2019.

Police soon afterwards charged a 36-year-old woman with assaulting the man with intent to rob, but on Thursday night said three men had now been charged with murder and a 37-year-old woman with aggravated robbery.

Neighbours had reported three people leaving the property at night and getting into a vehicle and driving off.

The arrested men, aged 41, 29 and 28 years, have been charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

One appeared in the Hastings District Court today and was remanded in custody without plea and the other two are scheduled to appear on Friday.