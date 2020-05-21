Police are appealing for the public's help on two sexual assaults on sleeping women at a party in Wellington last year.

Tonight's Police Ten-7 will screen an appeal for information about the assaults, which happened at a party on Tasman St in Mount Cook.

The two women had gone to sleep around 4am on December 1. One was then woken by an unknown man sexually assaulting her, police said in a statement today.

The woman managed to escape to a bathroom and seek help. Meanwhile the offender sexually assaulted a second woman who was asleep.

She fought him off and fled to seek help from other occupants in the flat and the man left.

Police say the suspected offender was not known to any of the house occupants or party guests.

On tonight's Police Ten-7 new information will be released regarding the similarities to another sexual assault in a different city.

The programme will screen at 7:30pm on TVNZ 2.