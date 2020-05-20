The country's fine and frosty weather is to stay with us for a few more days yet.

However, by Sunday, the cloud begins to set in and the rain will begin hitting western areas, according to the MetService.

Kiwis again woke to freezing temperatures this morning. The coldest was Waiouru, on -8C at 5am. Dunedin Airport measured -5.5C.

Hamilton was frosty on -1C, as was Timaru.

Duty forecaster Andrew James says the weather will remain fine until late Saturday, when clouds will roll in. Rain begins to land at some point on Sunday afternoon as a wet weather system approaches New Zealand from the Tasman.

The fine weather will please people keen to get out and about during the second weekend of level 2, when they can finally enjoy a drink at a bar. It will also be good news for those looking forward to the opening of duck shooting season.

James said a ridge of high pressure has been well settled over the country, bringing plenty of clear skies and light winds, which bring cold conditions overnight.

"That ridge persists over the North and South Island, right through until the end of Saturday. Generally the story is going to be similar conditions today as on Saturday.

"On Sunday it's a little bit of a different story with a system coming in from the Tasman.

"By the end of Sunday, most western parts of the country will have some rain."

That low pressure system is expected to linger for a few days early next week, he said.

But although it would get wet, it would also get warmer with the low pressure system bringing warm northerly winds.

Overnight temperatures will increase around 10C in some areas. Hamilton had an overnight temperature of -1C today, but on Monday that will increase to 11C.

Auckland had a low of 6C overnight, but on Monday that will increase to 14C.

Unfortunately for South Islanders there wouldn't be any dramatic change. Dunedin is expected to be 7C overnight Monday, up from 5.5C today.



FINE WEEKEND WEATHER

Today Friday Saturday Sunday

Auckland 17 18 18 19

Hamilton 16 17 17 17

Tauranga 17 18 18 18

Wellington 14 16 15 16

Christchurch 17 18 15 16

Dunedin 15 16 15 14